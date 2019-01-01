Enagas (OTC:ENGGY), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Enagas
The latest price target for Enagas (OTCPK: ENGGY) was reported by Goldman Sachs on July 28, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $0.00 expecting ENGGY to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Enagas (OTCPK: ENGGY) was provided by Goldman Sachs, and Enagas downgraded their neutral rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Enagas, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Enagas was filed on July 28, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around July 28, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Enagas (ENGGY) rating was a downgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $0.00. The current price Enagas (ENGGY) is trading at is $11.79, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
