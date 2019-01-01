QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
1.6K/0.3K
Div / Yield
1.96/9.32%
52 Wk
20.98 - 24.1
Mkt Cap
5.5B
Payout Ratio
109.17
Open
-
P/E
12.06
EPS
0.36
Shares
261.5M
Outstanding
Enagas SA is a Spanish utility company involved primarily in the transport, storage, and regasification of natural gas. Enagas segments its operations into Infrastructure activity, Technical system management, and Deregulated activities businesses. The company derives almost all of its revenue from one of its subsidiaries, Enagas Transporte SAU, within its Infrastructure activity division. This unit receives service revenue from transporting and distributing natural gas through its own network of pipelines, the operation of regasification facilities that transform natural gas from a liquid to a gas state, and the maintenance of its natural gas storage facilities. The vast majority of Enagas' activities and revenue are derived from Europe.

Enagas Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Enagas (ENGGF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Enagas (OTCPK: ENGGF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Enagas's (ENGGF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Enagas.

Q

What is the target price for Enagas (ENGGF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Enagas

Q

Current Stock Price for Enagas (ENGGF)?

A

The stock price for Enagas (OTCPK: ENGGF) is $20.98 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 14:51:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Enagas (ENGGF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Enagas.

Q

When is Enagas (OTCPK:ENGGF) reporting earnings?

A

Enagas does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Enagas (ENGGF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Enagas.

Q

What sector and industry does Enagas (ENGGF) operate in?

A

Enagas is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.