Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Endo International
The latest price target for Endo International (NASDAQ: ENDP) was reported by BMO Capital on May 9, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $2.00 expecting ENDP to rise to within 12 months (a possible 325.53% upside). 7 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Endo International (NASDAQ: ENDP) was provided by BMO Capital, and Endo International maintained their market perform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Endo International, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Endo International was filed on May 9, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 9, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Endo International (ENDP) rating was a maintained with a price target of $4.00 to $2.00. The current price Endo International (ENDP) is trading at is $0.47, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
