Eros Media World
(OTCEM:EMWPF)
$1.50
-0.40[-21.05%]
Last update: 12:35PM
Day High/Low1.35 - 1.5
52 Week High/Low0.38 - 2.95
Open / Close1.45 / -
Float / Outstanding16.8M / 19M
Vol / Avg.0.7K / 329.4K
Mkt Cap28.4M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price1.61
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-69.7
Total Float-

Eros Media World (OTC:EMWPF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Eros Media World reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Sep 30)

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Eros Media World using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

Eros Media World Questions & Answers

Q
When is Eros Media World (OTCEM:EMWPF) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for Eros Media World

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Eros Media World (OTCEM:EMWPF)?
A

There are no earnings for Eros Media World

Q
What were Eros Media World’s (OTCEM:EMWPF) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for Eros Media World

