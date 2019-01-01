ñol

ClearBridge Energy
(NYSE:EMO)
30.13
0.79[2.69%]
At close: May 27
27.80
-2.3300[-7.73%]
After Hours: 9:09AM EDT
Day High/Low29.46 - 30.23
52 Week High/Low19.45 - 31.3
Open / Close29.49 / 30.12
Float / Outstanding- / 13.1M
Vol / Avg.66.9K / 60.3K
Mkt Cap394.9M
P/E2.83
50d Avg. Price28.15
Div / Yield2/6.64%
Payout Ratio13.76
EPS-
Total Float-

ClearBridge Energy (NYSE:EMO), Dividends

ClearBridge Energy issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash ClearBridge Energy generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

7.48%

Annual Dividend

$2.0

Last Dividend

May 23
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

ClearBridge Energy Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next ClearBridge Energy (EMO) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for ClearBridge Energy. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.50 on May 31, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own ClearBridge Energy (EMO) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for ClearBridge Energy ($EMO) will be on May 31, 2022. Investors need to be owners of ClearBridge Energy (EMO) shares by May 23, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next ClearBridge Energy (EMO) dividend?
A

The next dividend for ClearBridge Energy (EMO) will be on May 20, 2022 and will be $0.50

Q
What is the dividend yield for ClearBridge Energy (NYSE:EMO)?
A

ClearBridge Energy has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for ClearBridge Energy (EMO) was $0.50 and was paid out next on May 31, 2022.

