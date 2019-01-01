QQQ
Emerald Health Therapeutics Inc is engaged in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis products in Canada.

Emerald Health Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Emerald Health (EMHTF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Emerald Health (OTCQX: EMHTF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Emerald Health's (EMHTF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Emerald Health.

Q

What is the target price for Emerald Health (EMHTF) stock?

A

The latest price target for Emerald Health (OTCQX: EMHTF) was reported by Jefferies on February 25, 2019. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting EMHTF to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Emerald Health (EMHTF)?

A

The stock price for Emerald Health (OTCQX: EMHTF) is $0.0308 last updated Today at 8:56:31 PM.

Q

Does Emerald Health (EMHTF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Emerald Health.

Q

When is Emerald Health (OTCQX:EMHTF) reporting earnings?

A

Emerald Health does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Emerald Health (EMHTF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Emerald Health.

Q

What sector and industry does Emerald Health (EMHTF) operate in?

A

Emerald Health is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.