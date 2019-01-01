QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/23.2K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0 - 0.3
Mkt Cap
72.8K
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
145.6M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Nova Eye Medical Ltd is a medical technology company that develops, manufactures and sells a portfolio of proprietary ophthalmic treatment technologies and devices. Used by eye surgeons globally, these technologies include iTrack minimally invasive glaucoma surgery (MIGS), a consumable surgical device that restores the eye's natural outflow pathway to lower pressure inside the eye and to eliminate patient reliance on anti-glaucoma medications for mildmoderate glaucoma. The company's operating segment include 2RT and iTrack, It generates maximum revenue from the iTrack segment. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the United States of America.

Nova Eye Medical Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Nova Eye Medical (ELXMF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Nova Eye Medical (OTCPK: ELXMF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Nova Eye Medical's (ELXMF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Nova Eye Medical.

Q

What is the target price for Nova Eye Medical (ELXMF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Nova Eye Medical

Q

Current Stock Price for Nova Eye Medical (ELXMF)?

A

The stock price for Nova Eye Medical (OTCPK: ELXMF) is $0.0005 last updated Fri Feb 18 2022 15:21:06 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Nova Eye Medical (ELXMF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Nova Eye Medical.

Q

When is Nova Eye Medical (OTCPK:ELXMF) reporting earnings?

A

Nova Eye Medical does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Nova Eye Medical (ELXMF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Nova Eye Medical.

Q

What sector and industry does Nova Eye Medical (ELXMF) operate in?

A

Nova Eye Medical is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.