Nova Eye Medical Ltd is a medical technology company that develops, manufactures and sells a portfolio of proprietary ophthalmic treatment technologies and devices. Used by eye surgeons globally, these technologies include iTrack minimally invasive glaucoma surgery (MIGS), a consumable surgical device that restores the eye's natural outflow pathway to lower pressure inside the eye and to eliminate patient reliance on anti-glaucoma medications for mildmoderate glaucoma. The company's operating segment include 2RT and iTrack, It generates maximum revenue from the iTrack segment. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the United States of America.