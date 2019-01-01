ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Nova Eye Medical
(OTCPK:ELXMF)
0.0066
00
At close: May 12
0.1904
0.1838[2784.85%]
After Hours: 7:36AM EDT
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low0 - 0.3
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 145.6M
Vol / Avg.- / 6K
Mkt Cap960.8K
P/E-
50d Avg. Price0.17
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-
Total Float-

Nova Eye Medical (OTC:ELXMF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Nova Eye Medical reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Jun 30)

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Nova Eye Medical using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

Nova Eye Medical Questions & Answers

Q
When is Nova Eye Medical (OTCPK:ELXMF) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for Nova Eye Medical

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Nova Eye Medical (OTCPK:ELXMF)?
A

There are no earnings for Nova Eye Medical

Q
What were Nova Eye Medical’s (OTCPK:ELXMF) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for Nova Eye Medical

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.