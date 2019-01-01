Elite Pharmaceuticals Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It is principally engaged in the development and manufacture of oral, controlled-release products, using proprietary know-how and technology. The company's operating segment includes Abbreviated New Drug Applications (ANDA) and New Drug Applications (NDA). It generates maximum revenue from the ANDA segment. The company focuses on developing pain management products; manufacturing of a line of generic pharmaceutical products with approved Abbreviated New Drug Applications; development of additional generic pharmaceutical products; development of the other products in its pipeline including the products with its partners; and commercialization of new products.