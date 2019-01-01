El.En. SpA is engaged in the research and development, manufacturing, distribution and sales of laser systems. The company operates in two divisions medical and industrial. In the medical division, the application of laser is used as a healing treatment for aesthetic, surgical, physiotherapy and dental. Industrial division develops solutions for laser material processing applications through cutting, marking, laser sources and restoration. The company generates the majority of the revenue from the medical division. Geographically, it derives maximum revenue from Europe.