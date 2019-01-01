QQQ
DIA
SPY
TLT
GLD
BTC/USD
Range
Vol / Avg.
Div / Yield
52 Wk
Mkt Cap
Payout Ratio
Open
P/E
EPS
Shares
Outstanding
El.En. SpA is engaged in the research and development, manufacturing, distribution and sales of laser systems. The company operates in two divisions medical and industrial. In the medical division, the application of laser is used as a healing treatment for aesthetic, surgical, physiotherapy and dental. Industrial division develops solutions for laser material processing applications through cutting, marking, laser sources and restoration. The company generates the majority of the revenue from the medical division. Geographically, it derives maximum revenue from Europe.

Analyst Ratings

El.En. Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy El.En. (ELEAF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of El.En. (OTCPK: ELEAF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are El.En.'s (ELEAF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for El.En..

Q

What is the target price for El.En. (ELEAF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for El.En.

Q

Current Stock Price for El.En. (ELEAF)?

A

The stock price for El.En. (OTCPK: ELEAF) is $16.13 last updated Mon Jan 10 2022 15:28:45 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does El.En. (ELEAF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for El.En..

Q

When is El.En. (OTCPK:ELEAF) reporting earnings?

A

El.En. does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is El.En. (ELEAF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for El.En..

Q

What sector and industry does El.En. (ELEAF) operate in?

A

El.En. is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.