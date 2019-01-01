El.En. (OTC:ELEAF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

EPS
–
Quarterly Revenue
–
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$144.4M
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of El.En. using advanced sorting and filters.
No Data
El.En. Questions & Answers
When is El.En. (OTCPK:ELEAF) reporting earnings?
There are no earnings for El.En.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for El.En. (OTCPK:ELEAF)?
There are no earnings for El.En.
What were El.En.’s (OTCPK:ELEAF) revenues?
There are no earnings for El.En.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.