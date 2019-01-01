ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Eaton Vance Municipal
(AMEX:EIM)
11.17
0.13[1.18%]
At close: May 27
10.56
-0.6100[-5.46%]
After Hours: 4:01PM EDT
Day High/Low11.05 - 11.2
52 Week High/Low10.46 - 14.01
Open / Close11.13 / 11.18
Float / Outstanding- / 72M
Vol / Avg.193.2K / 253.2K
Mkt Cap803.7M
P/E22.59
50d Avg. Price11
Div / Yield0.54/4.87%
Payout Ratio120.24
EPS-
Total Float-

Eaton Vance Municipal (AMEX:EIM), Dividends

Eaton Vance Municipal issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Eaton Vance Municipal generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

5.06%

Annual Dividend

$0.5448

Last Dividend

May 24
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Eaton Vance Municipal Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Eaton Vance Municipal (EIM) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Eaton Vance Municipal. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.05 on May 31, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Eaton Vance Municipal (EIM) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for Eaton Vance Municipal ($EIM) will be on May 31, 2022. Investors need to be owners of Eaton Vance Municipal (EIM) shares by May 24, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next Eaton Vance Municipal (EIM) dividend?
A

The next dividend for Eaton Vance Municipal (EIM) will be on May 23, 2022 and will be $0.05

Q
What is the dividend yield for Eaton Vance Municipal (AMEX:EIM)?
A

Eaton Vance Municipal has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Eaton Vance Municipal (EIM) was $0.05 and was paid out next on May 31, 2022.

Browse dividends on all stocks.