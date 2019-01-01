ñol

Eaton Vance Municipal
(AMEX:EIM)
11.17
0.13[1.18%]
At close: May 27
10.56
-0.6100[-5.46%]
After Hours: 4:01PM EDT
Day High/Low11.05 - 11.2
52 Week High/Low10.46 - 14.01
Open / Close11.13 / 11.18
Float / Outstanding- / 72M
Vol / Avg.193.2K / 253.2K
Mkt Cap803.7M
P/E22.59
50d Avg. Price11
Div / Yield0.54/4.87%
Payout Ratio120.24
EPS-
Total Float-

Eaton Vance Municipal (AMEX:EIM), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Eaton Vance Municipal reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Sep 30)

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Eaton Vance Municipal using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

Eaton Vance Municipal Questions & Answers

Q
When is Eaton Vance Municipal (AMEX:EIM) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for Eaton Vance Municipal

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Eaton Vance Municipal (AMEX:EIM)?
A

There are no earnings for Eaton Vance Municipal

Q
What were Eaton Vance Municipal’s (AMEX:EIM) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for Eaton Vance Municipal

