ENGIE Brasil Energia SA develops, operates, and commercializes electric energy power plants in Brazil. In the generation segment, it installs and operates plants fired from conventional energy sources such as hydroelectric, thermoelectric, and complementary units-small hydroelectric plants and wind, biomass, and photovoltaic plants. In the commercialization segment, the company buys and sells conventional and incentivizes energy. The company's client base is composed of power traders, distributors, and free customers. A majority of generation comes from hydroelectric generation. The company also earns revenue through energy-related services such as installation of co-generation, operation, and maintenance of energy production equipment and power quality monitoring.