Range
7.99 - 8.33
Vol / Avg.
5.1K/56.3K
Div / Yield
0.16/2.02%
52 Wk
6.46 - 8.42
Mkt Cap
6.6B
Payout Ratio
89.17
Open
7.99
P/E
21.49
EPS
0.09
Shares
815.9M
Outstanding
Sector: Utilities.Industry: Independent Power and Renewable Electricity Producers
ENGIE Brasil Energia SA develops, operates, and commercializes electric energy power plants in Brazil. In the generation segment, it installs and operates plants fired from conventional energy sources such as hydroelectric, thermoelectric, and complementary units-small hydroelectric plants and wind, biomass, and photovoltaic plants. In the commercialization segment, the company buys and sells conventional and incentivizes energy. The company's client base is composed of power traders, distributors, and free customers. A majority of generation comes from hydroelectric generation. The company also earns revenue through energy-related services such as installation of co-generation, operation, and maintenance of energy production equipment and power quality monitoring.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

ENGIE Brasil Energia Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy ENGIE Brasil Energia (EGIEY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of ENGIE Brasil Energia (OTCPK: EGIEY) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are ENGIE Brasil Energia's (EGIEY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for ENGIE Brasil Energia.

Q

What is the target price for ENGIE Brasil Energia (EGIEY) stock?

A

The latest price target for ENGIE Brasil Energia (OTCPK: EGIEY) was reported by Goldman Sachs on November 14, 2019. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting EGIEY to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for ENGIE Brasil Energia (EGIEY)?

A

The stock price for ENGIE Brasil Energia (OTCPK: EGIEY) is $8.1 last updated Today at 8:37:38 PM.

Q

Does ENGIE Brasil Energia (EGIEY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for ENGIE Brasil Energia.

Q

When is ENGIE Brasil Energia (OTCPK:EGIEY) reporting earnings?

A

ENGIE Brasil Energia does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is ENGIE Brasil Energia (EGIEY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for ENGIE Brasil Energia.

Q

What sector and industry does ENGIE Brasil Energia (EGIEY) operate in?

A

ENGIE Brasil Energia is in the Utilities sector and Independent Power and Renewable Electricity Producers industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.