ENGIE Brasil Energia (OTC:EGIEY), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for ENGIE Brasil Energia
ENGIE Brasil Energia Questions & Answers
The latest price target for ENGIE Brasil Energia (OTCPK: EGIEY) was reported by Goldman Sachs on November 14, 2019. The analyst firm set a price target for $0.00 expecting EGIEY to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for ENGIE Brasil Energia (OTCPK: EGIEY) was provided by Goldman Sachs, and ENGIE Brasil Energia initiated their sell rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of ENGIE Brasil Energia, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for ENGIE Brasil Energia was filed on November 14, 2019 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around November 14, 2020.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest ENGIE Brasil Energia (EGIEY) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $0.00. The current price ENGIE Brasil Energia (EGIEY) is trading at is $8.55, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.