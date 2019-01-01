QQQ
Range
0.3 - 0.3
Vol / Avg.
10.4K/64.7K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0 - 1
Mkt Cap
43.1M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.3
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
143.5M
Outstanding
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Machinery
Energy And Water Development Corp is a green-tech engineering solutions company focused on delivering water and energy to extreme environments. The company builds water and energy systems out of already-existing, proven technologies, utilizing their technical know-how to customize solutions to their client's needs.

Energy & Water Dev Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Energy & Water Dev (EAWD) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Energy & Water Dev (OTCPK: EAWD) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Energy & Water Dev's (EAWD) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Energy & Water Dev.

Q

What is the target price for Energy & Water Dev (EAWD) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Energy & Water Dev

Q

Current Stock Price for Energy & Water Dev (EAWD)?

A

The stock price for Energy & Water Dev (OTCPK: EAWD) is $0.3 last updated Today at 5:05:39 PM.

Q

Does Energy & Water Dev (EAWD) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Energy & Water Dev.

Q

When is Energy & Water Dev (OTCPK:EAWD) reporting earnings?

A

Energy & Water Dev does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Energy & Water Dev (EAWD) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Energy & Water Dev.

Q

What sector and industry does Energy & Water Dev (EAWD) operate in?

A

Energy & Water Dev is in the Industrials sector and Machinery industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.