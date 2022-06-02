Extracting Water From Air – Could This Company's Surprising Solution Help Alleviate A Possible Water Shortage Crisis?

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice.

According to a report by the World Economic Forum (WEF), 47% of the world’s countries might experience a water shortage by 2030.

It may be difficult to grasp this issue given water’s pervasiveness, but a breakdown of how much it's needed for agricultural and domestic purposes makes the issue much clearer. According to the WEF, it takes 214 liters of water to produce 1 kilogram of tomatoes, 2,500 liters for a kilogram of rice, 3,180 liters for a kilogram of cheese and 15,400 liters for a kilogram of beef.

Add to this that global water usage has increased by a factor of six in the past century and that only 2.5% of the water on Earth is fresh.

Energy and Water Development Corp. EAWD says it is on a mission to combat this issue by standardizing environmentally friendly and sustainable methods of producing water and energy.

Bites By Numbers

EAWD boasts self sufficient energy supplied atmosphere technology that allows water-scarce areas to extract water from the air without plugin into the grid.

EAWD holds a patent for the first self-sufficient energy-supplied e-trucks charging station in Germany, a unique electronic-vehicle (EV) charging solution.

EAWD shares a waste-to-energy process that can reportedly transform the contents of landfills and dumpsites into synthetic gas.

Through these initiatives, EAWD joins corporate giants like First Solar Inc. FSLR and Clearway Energy Inc. CWEN in the pursuit of creating a greener and more sustainable planet.

Click here for more information.

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice.

Photo by Sammy Leigh Scholl on Unsplash