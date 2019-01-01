QQQ
Range
1.22 - 1.29
Vol / Avg.
4.1K/5.1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.6 - 2.45
Mkt Cap
22.1M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
1.22
P/E
3.66
EPS
0.01
Shares
18.1M
Outstanding
Sector: Materials.Industry: Metals & Mining
DynaResource Inc is a minerals investment, management, and exploration company. It is primarily conducting test mining and pilot milling operations through an operating subsidiary in Mexico, with a specific focus on precious and base metals. The company primarily explores gold, silver, and other valuable minerals. It has only one segment that is Mexico. The company's flagship property is the San Jose de Gracia project, which consists of several mining concessions.

DynaResource Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy DynaResource (DYNR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of DynaResource (OTCQB: DYNR) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are DynaResource's (DYNR) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for DynaResource.

Q

What is the target price for DynaResource (DYNR) stock?

A

There is no analysis for DynaResource

Q

Current Stock Price for DynaResource (DYNR)?

A

The stock price for DynaResource (OTCQB: DYNR) is $1.22 last updated Today at 8:13:36 PM.

Q

Does DynaResource (DYNR) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for DynaResource.

Q

When is DynaResource (OTCQB:DYNR) reporting earnings?

A

DynaResource does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is DynaResource (DYNR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for DynaResource.

Q

What sector and industry does DynaResource (DYNR) operate in?

A

DynaResource is in the Materials sector and Metals & Mining industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.