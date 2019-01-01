QQQ
Range
4.67 - 4.86
Vol / Avg.
277.4K/621.7K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
4.22 - 7.5
Mkt Cap
4.2B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
4.83
P/E
-
EPS
-0.11
Shares
907.9M
Outstanding
Sector: Consumer Discretionary. Industry: Specialty Retail
Dufry is the world's largest duty-free shop operator and leader in travel retail. It commands about 12%-13% share in a fragmented global travel retail market, including around 20% in airport retail (more than double that of the next biggest competitor), through its presence in 65 countries and about 420 locations globally; airports make up 90% of the company's total revenue. Dufry's main markets are Europe (45% of revenue), North and Latin America (about 20% revenue each), and Asia, the Middle East, and Australia (about 14% of sales). Perfumes, cosmetics, and food are Dufry's top-selling categories, accounting for almost half of revenue, with wines and spirits, tobacco goods, watches, and jewellery also being important segments for revenue.

Dufry Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Dufry (DUFRY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Dufry (OTCPK: DUFRY) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Dufry's (DUFRY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Dufry.

Q

What is the target price for Dufry (DUFRY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Dufry

Q

Current Stock Price for Dufry (DUFRY)?

A

The stock price for Dufry (OTCPK: DUFRY) is $4.6695 last updated Today at 7:56:15 PM.

Q

Does Dufry (DUFRY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Dufry.

Q

When is Dufry (OTCPK:DUFRY) reporting earnings?

A

Dufry does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Dufry (DUFRY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Dufry.

Q

What sector and industry does Dufry (DUFRY) operate in?

A

Dufry is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Specialty Retail industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.