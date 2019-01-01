Dufry is the world's largest duty-free shop operator and leader in travel retail. It commands about 12%-13% share in a fragmented global travel retail market, including around 20% in airport retail (more than double that of the next biggest competitor), through its presence in 65 countries and about 420 locations globally; airports make up 90% of the company's total revenue. Dufry's main markets are Europe (45% of revenue), North and Latin America (about 20% revenue each), and Asia, the Middle East, and Australia (about 14% of sales). Perfumes, cosmetics, and food are Dufry's top-selling categories, accounting for almost half of revenue, with wines and spirits, tobacco goods, watches, and jewellery also being important segments for revenue.