'Fast Money' Picks For March 15

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 15, 2021 7:50am   Comments
On CNBC's "Fast Money Final Trades," Nadine Terman said Dufry ADR (OTC: DUFRY) upgraded shopping areas so when luxury travelers get going, this one is going to win.

Bonawyn Eison wants to play momentum in the cruise lines. Carnival Corp (NYSE: CCL) is his pick in the sector, but he would be trading the stock.

Steve Grasso said it is time to end this silly underperformance in Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp (NYSE: WPF). He is a buyer of the stock.

Jeff Mills likes Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ: ILMN).

 

