Digerati Technologies (OTC:DTGI), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

The latest price target for Digerati Technologies (OTCQB: DTGI) was reported by Noble Capital Markets on June 29, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $0.23 expecting DTGI to rise to within 12 months (a possible 142.11% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Digerati Technologies (OTCQB: DTGI) was provided by Noble Capital Markets, and Digerati Technologies initiated their outperform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Digerati Technologies, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Digerati Technologies was filed on June 29, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around June 29, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Digerati Technologies (DTGI) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $0.23. The current price Digerati Technologies (DTGI) is trading at is $0.10, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
