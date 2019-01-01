ñol

DTFTax-Free Income
(NYSE:DTF)
12.2499
0.0199[0.16%]
At close: May 27
14.50
2.2501[18.37%]
After Hours: 8:41AM EDT
Day High/Low12.24 - 12.3
52 Week High/Low11.74 - 15.1
Open / Close12.28 / 12.25
Float / Outstanding5.7M / 7M
Vol / Avg.18.4K / 24.4K
Mkt Cap86.1M
P/E29.17
50d Avg. Price12.43
Div / Yield0.39/3.18%
Payout Ratio108.93
EPS-
Total Float5.7M

DTFTax-Free Income (NYSE:DTF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

DTFTax-Free Income reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Oct 31)

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of DTFTax-Free Income using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

DTFTax-Free Income Questions & Answers

Q
When is DTFTax-Free Income (NYSE:DTF) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for DTFTax-Free Income

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for DTFTax-Free Income (NYSE:DTF)?
A

There are no earnings for DTFTax-Free Income

Q
What were DTFTax-Free Income’s (NYSE:DTF) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for DTFTax-Free Income

