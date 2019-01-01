Destiny Media Technologies Inc is a provider of secure digital content distribution solutions. The company operates solely in the digital media software segment. Its two major services are Clipstream which enables any non-technical user to upload videos that will play on all modern web browsers and Play MPE, a digital distribution service that is used commercially by the recording industry. Destiny services are based on proprietary security, watermarking and instant play streaming media technologies. It also offers audio and video streaming solutions and secure file distribution to customers around the globe.