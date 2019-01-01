QQQ
Sector: Communication Services.Industry: Interactive Media & Services
Destiny Media Technologies Inc is a provider of secure digital content distribution solutions. The company operates solely in the digital media software segment. Its two major services are Clipstream which enables any non-technical user to upload videos that will play on all modern web browsers and Play MPE, a digital distribution service that is used commercially by the recording industry. Destiny services are based on proprietary security, watermarking and instant play streaming media technologies. It also offers audio and video streaming solutions and secure file distribution to customers around the globe.

Destiny Media Tech Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Destiny Media Tech (DSNY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Destiny Media Tech (OTCQB: DSNY) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Destiny Media Tech's (DSNY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Destiny Media Tech.

Q

What is the target price for Destiny Media Tech (DSNY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Destiny Media Tech

Q

Current Stock Price for Destiny Media Tech (DSNY)?

A

The stock price for Destiny Media Tech (OTCQB: DSNY) is $1.18 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:58:45 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Destiny Media Tech (DSNY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Destiny Media Tech.

Q

When is Destiny Media Tech (OTCQB:DSNY) reporting earnings?

A

Destiny Media Tech does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Destiny Media Tech (DSNY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Destiny Media Tech.

Q

What sector and industry does Destiny Media Tech (DSNY) operate in?

A

Destiny Media Tech is in the Communication Services sector and Interactive Media & Services industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.