2 Penny Stocks Insiders Are Buying

When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider transactions for penny stocks. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.



FlexShopper

The Trade: FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ: FPAY) Director Jo Howard Dvorkin acquired a total of 4456 shares shares at an average price of $1.73. The insider spent $7,719.68 to buy those shares.

What’s Happening: In May, FlexShopper reported a loss for its first quarter. The company’s shares are mostly unchanged year to date.

What FlexShopper Does: FlexShopper, which operates as a holding company in the US, is engaged in providing certain types of durable goods to consumers on a lease-to-own basis and providing lease-to-own (LTO) terms to consumers of third-party retailers and e-tailers.



Destiny Media Technologies

The Trade: Destiny Media Technologies Inc. (OTC: DSNY) Director Hyonmyong Cho acquired a total of 14300 shares shares at an average price of $1.38. The insider spent $19,718.27 to buy those shares.

What’s Happening: Destiny Media Technologies recently reported financial results for its fiscal 2021 third quarter ended May 31, 2021, with Play MPE revenue climbing 15.2%.

What Destiny Media Technologies Does: Destiny Media Technologies Inc is a provider of secure digital content distribution solutions.