2 Penny Stocks Insiders Are Buying

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 27, 2021 12:58pm   Comments
When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider transactions for penny stocks. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.

FlexShopper

The Trade: FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ: FPAY) Director Jo Howard Dvorkin acquired a total of 4456 shares shares at an average price of $1.73. The insider spent $7,719.68 to buy those shares.

What’s Happening: In May, FlexShopper reported a loss for its first quarter. The company’s shares are mostly unchanged year to date.

What FlexShopper Does: FlexShopper, which operates as a holding company in the US, is engaged in providing certain types of durable goods to consumers on a lease-to-own basis and providing lease-to-own (LTO) terms to consumers of third-party retailers and e-tailers.

Destiny Media Technologies

The Trade: Destiny Media Technologies Inc. (OTC: DSNY) Director Hyonmyong Cho acquired a total of 14300 shares shares at an average price of $1.38. The insider spent $19,718.27 to buy those shares.

What’s Happening: Destiny Media Technologies recently reported financial results for its fiscal 2021 third quarter ended May 31, 2021, with Play MPE revenue climbing 15.2%.

What Destiny Media Technologies Does: Destiny Media Technologies Inc is a provider of secure digital content distribution solutions.

