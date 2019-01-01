DSV is a Danish-listed transport and logistics company, offering transport services worldwide by road, air, sea, and train, with the bulk of its activities coming from its European trucking network and airfreight and sea freight forwarding businesses. Since its founding in 1976, the company has grown rapidly, mainly via acquisitions. The company has been active in the mergers and acquisitions segment, most recently acquiring peer GIL in 2021. This acquisition further diversifies its revenue base away from European road freight and adds scale in key regions such as the Middle East. It also moves DSV into third spot among the largest 3PL firms globally.