Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Alpha Tau Medical
The latest price target for Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ: DRTS) was reported by Cantor Fitzgerald on April 14, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $20.00 expecting DRTS to rise to within 12 months (a possible 136.13% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ: DRTS) was provided by Cantor Fitzgerald, and Alpha Tau Medical initiated their overweight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Alpha Tau Medical, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Alpha Tau Medical was filed on April 14, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around April 14, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Alpha Tau Medical (DRTS) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $20.00. The current price Alpha Tau Medical (DRTS) is trading at is $8.47, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
