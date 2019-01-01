Deliveroo (OTC:DROOF), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Deliveroo
Deliveroo Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Deliveroo (OTCPK: DROOF) was reported by Bernstein on July 8, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $0.00 expecting DROOF to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Deliveroo (OTCPK: DROOF) was provided by Bernstein, and Deliveroo initiated their market perform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Deliveroo, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Deliveroo was filed on July 8, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around July 8, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Deliveroo (DROOF) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $0.00. The current price Deliveroo (DROOF) is trading at is $1.01, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
