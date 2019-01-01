DSwiss Inc is a biotech-nutraceutical company, supplying health and beauty products, including beverages to assist in weight management, anti-aging creams, and products designed to improve the overall health system. The product portfolio includes - DSwiss Coffee, DSwiss Kiwi, DSwiss Triple stem cell, DSwiss silk mask, DSwiss Coffee slimming scrub, DSwiss peppermint slimming gel, DSwiss new age essence, and many more.