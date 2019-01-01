QQQ
Sector: Consumer Staples.Industry: Personal Products
DSwiss Inc is a biotech-nutraceutical company, supplying health and beauty products, including beverages to assist in weight management, anti-aging creams, and products designed to improve the overall health system. The product portfolio includes - DSwiss Coffee, DSwiss Kiwi, DSwiss Triple stem cell, DSwiss silk mask, DSwiss Coffee slimming scrub, DSwiss peppermint slimming gel, DSwiss new age essence, and many more.

DSwiss Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy DSwiss (DQWS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of DSwiss (OTCPK: DQWS) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are DSwiss's (DQWS) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for DSwiss.

Q

What is the target price for DSwiss (DQWS) stock?

A

There is no analysis for DSwiss

Q

Current Stock Price for DSwiss (DQWS)?

A

The stock price for DSwiss (OTCPK: DQWS) is $0.22 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 14:31:53 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does DSwiss (DQWS) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for DSwiss.

Q

When is DSwiss (OTCPK:DQWS) reporting earnings?

A

DSwiss does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is DSwiss (DQWS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for DSwiss.

Q

What sector and industry does DSwiss (DQWS) operate in?

A

DSwiss is in the Consumer Staples sector and Personal Products industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.