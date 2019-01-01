ñol

Diego Pellicer Worldwide
(OTCPK:DPWW)
0.0061
0[-0.16%]
At close: May 27
0.007
0.0009[14.75%]
After Hours: 9:29AM EDT
Day High/Low0.01 - 0.01
52 Week High/Low0.01 - 0.04
Open / Close0.01 / 0.01
Float / Outstanding224.4M / 260.7M
Vol / Avg.128.4K / 500K
Mkt Cap1.6M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price0.01
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-
Total Float-

Diego Pellicer Worldwide (OTC:DPWW), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Diego Pellicer Worldwide reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Dec 31)

$186.5K

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Diego Pellicer Worldwide using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

Diego Pellicer Worldwide Questions & Answers

Q
When is Diego Pellicer Worldwide (OTCPK:DPWW) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for Diego Pellicer Worldwide

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Diego Pellicer Worldwide (OTCPK:DPWW)?
A

There are no earnings for Diego Pellicer Worldwide

Q
What were Diego Pellicer Worldwide’s (OTCPK:DPWW) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for Diego Pellicer Worldwide

