Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
0.1K/0.9K
Div / Yield
0.68/1.64%
52 Wk
29.15 - 41.37
Mkt Cap
11.3B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
236.4
Shares
274M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Sponsored
Sector: Communication Services.Industry: Media
Dentsu Group Inc is a Japanese international advertising and public relations company that provides communication-related solutions and services such as management and business consulting. Dentsu is one of the world's largest advertising agencies. The company operates through its nine global network brands--Carat, Dentsu, Dentsu media, iProspect, Isobar, mcgarrybowen, MKTG, Posterscope and Vizeum--as well as through its specialist/multi-market brands. It is also active in the production and marketing of sports and entertainment content on a global scale. The company earns a majority of its revenue in Japan, followed by Europe and the Americas, while operating in over 100 countries around the world.

Analyst Ratings

Analyst Ratings

Dentsu Group Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Dentsu Group (DNTUY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Dentsu Group (OTCPK: DNTUY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Dentsu Group's (DNTUY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Dentsu Group.

Q

What is the target price for Dentsu Group (DNTUY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Dentsu Group

Q

Current Stock Price for Dentsu Group (DNTUY)?

A

The stock price for Dentsu Group (OTCPK: DNTUY) is $41.37 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:52:15 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Dentsu Group (DNTUY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 16, 2010 to stockholders of record on Invalid DateTime.

Q

When is Dentsu Group (OTCPK:DNTUY) reporting earnings?

A

Dentsu Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Dentsu Group (DNTUY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Dentsu Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Dentsu Group (DNTUY) operate in?

A

Dentsu Group is in the Communication Services sector and Media industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.