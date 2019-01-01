Dentsu Group Inc is a Japanese international advertising and public relations company that provides communication-related solutions and services such as management and business consulting. Dentsu is one of the world's largest advertising agencies. The company operates through its nine global network brands--Carat, Dentsu, Dentsu media, iProspect, Isobar, mcgarrybowen, MKTG, Posterscope and Vizeum--as well as through its specialist/multi-market brands. It is also active in the production and marketing of sports and entertainment content on a global scale. The company earns a majority of its revenue in Japan, followed by Europe and the Americas, while operating in over 100 countries around the world.