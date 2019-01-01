Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co Ltd is a specialty and generic drug manufacturing company. Sumitomo's vast majority of sales are generated in North America, followed by Japan. The company's core business is its pharmaceutical products business. The pharmaceutical business maintains a focus on a variety of areas, including cardiovascular/diabetes, psychiatry & neurology, and specialty areas. Sumitomo considers merger and acquisition investment as a potential component of its operational growth strategy for expanding its research, development, manufacturing, and marketing capabilities.