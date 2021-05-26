 Skip to main content

Nabriva Therapeutics Stock Gains On Positive Lefamulin Data In CABP Patients In China

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 26, 2021
  • Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NBRV) and its collaborating partner in China, Sinovant Scienceshave announced positive topline results from Sinovant's Phase 3 bridging study evaluating lefamulin in Chinese adults with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia (CABP).
  • Lefamulin met the primary endpoint of non-inferiority versus moxifloxacin, a broad-spectrum antibiotic for Investigator Assessment of Clinical Response at Test of Cure (IACR-TOC).
  • IACR-TOC is defined as the resolution or improvement of a subject's clinical signs and symptoms without any additional antibacterial therapy.
  • Success rates of 76.8% (n = 63/82) for lefamulin and 71.4% (n = 30/42) for moxifloxacin was observed.
  • IACR-TOC in the clinically evaluable population, success rates were 86.0% (n = 49/57) and 86.2% (n = 25/29) in the lefamulin and moxifloxacin arms, respectively.
  • lefamulin was observed to be generally safe and well-tolerated, with an overall rate of treatment-emergent adverse events comparable to that of moxifloxacin.
  • In addition, Sinovant has entered into an agreement with Sumitomo Pharmaceuticals (Suzhou) Co Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma (OTC: DNPUF), to acquire development and commercialization rights for lefamulin in Greater China.
  • Lefamulin (marketed by Nabriva in the U.S. as Xenleta) is a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for systemic administration.
  • Price Action: NBRV shares are up 60.1% at $2.37 during the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.

