Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/1.9K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.18 - 0.29
Mkt Cap
11.4M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.02
Shares
63.2M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Dundee Sustainable Technologies Inc is engaged in the development of technologies for the treatment of materials in the mining industry. The company specializes in testing oxide and sulfide materials for the extraction of nickel, cobalt, copper, zinc, gold, and silver. The company has developed metallurgical processes based on chlorination technology. It is a method of treating and extracting gold and/or silver and other base metals by creating a chloride with either chlorine or hydrochloric acid.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Dundee Sustainable Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Dundee Sustainable (DNDDF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Dundee Sustainable (OTCPK: DNDDF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Dundee Sustainable's (DNDDF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Dundee Sustainable.

Q

What is the target price for Dundee Sustainable (DNDDF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Dundee Sustainable

Q

Current Stock Price for Dundee Sustainable (DNDDF)?

A

The stock price for Dundee Sustainable (OTCPK: DNDDF) is $0.18 last updated Fri Feb 18 2022 18:02:31 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Dundee Sustainable (DNDDF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Dundee Sustainable.

Q

When is Dundee Sustainable (OTCPK:DNDDF) reporting earnings?

A

Dundee Sustainable does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Dundee Sustainable (DNDDF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Dundee Sustainable.

Q

What sector and industry does Dundee Sustainable (DNDDF) operate in?

A

Dundee Sustainable is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.