Dundee Sustainable Technologies Inc is engaged in the development of technologies for the treatment of materials in the mining industry. The company specializes in testing oxide and sulfide materials for the extraction of nickel, cobalt, copper, zinc, gold, and silver. The company has developed metallurgical processes based on chlorination technology. It is a method of treating and extracting gold and/or silver and other base metals by creating a chloride with either chlorine or hydrochloric acid.