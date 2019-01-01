ñol

Dundee Sustainable
(OTCPK:DNDDF)
0.2023
00
At close: Mar 18
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low0.18 - 0.29
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 66.7M
Vol / Avg.- / 10K
Mkt Cap13.5M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price0.2
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.01
Total Float-

Dundee Sustainable (OTC:DNDDF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Dundee Sustainable reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$1.1M

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Dundee Sustainable using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

Dundee Sustainable Questions & Answers

Q
When is Dundee Sustainable (OTCPK:DNDDF) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for Dundee Sustainable

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Dundee Sustainable (OTCPK:DNDDF)?
A

There are no earnings for Dundee Sustainable

Q
What were Dundee Sustainable’s (OTCPK:DNDDF) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for Dundee Sustainable

