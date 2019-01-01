DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for DermTech
DermTech Questions & Answers
The latest price target for DermTech (NASDAQ: DMTK) was reported by Stephens & Co. on January 7, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $0.00 expecting DMTK to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for DermTech (NASDAQ: DMTK) was provided by Stephens & Co., and DermTech initiated their overweight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of DermTech, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for DermTech was filed on January 7, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around January 7, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest DermTech (DMTK) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $0.00. The current price DermTech (DMTK) is trading at is $7.14, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
