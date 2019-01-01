ñol

Deutsche Lufthansa
(OTCQX:DLAKF)
7.28
0.13[1.82%]
At close: May 27
6.6356
-0.6444[-8.85%]
After Hours: 3:00AM EDT
Day High/Low7.28 - 7.33
52 Week High/Low6 - 13.66
Open / Close7.33 / 7.28
Float / Outstanding- / 1.2B
Vol / Avg.13K / 7.8K
Mkt Cap8.7B
P/E-
50d Avg. Price7.61
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.26
Total Float-

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTC:DLAKF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Deutsche Lufthansa reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Dec 31)

$5.8B

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Deutsche Lufthansa using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

Deutsche Lufthansa Questions & Answers

Q
When is Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCQX:DLAKF) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for Deutsche Lufthansa

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCQX:DLAKF)?
A

There are no earnings for Deutsche Lufthansa

Q
What were Deutsche Lufthansa’s (OTCQX:DLAKF) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for Deutsche Lufthansa

