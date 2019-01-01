Universal Apparel (OTC:DKGR), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

EPS
–
Quarterly Revenue
–
Annual Revenue
–
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Universal Apparel using advanced sorting and filters.
No Data
Universal Apparel Questions & Answers
When is Universal Apparel (OTCPK:DKGR) reporting earnings?
There are no earnings for Universal Apparel
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Universal Apparel (OTCPK:DKGR)?
There are no earnings for Universal Apparel
What were Universal Apparel’s (OTCPK:DKGR) revenues?
There are no earnings for Universal Apparel
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.