Universal Apparel & Textile Co is a holding company with a current focus on the wholesale apparel industry. The company is a vertical marketer, manufacturer, and distributor of quality branded and private label activewear apparel. It specializes in selling a variety of casual and athletic wear tops and bottoms, embellished and unembellished T-shirts, and fleece products. Universal Apparel & Textile Co has three divisions, Eagle oil, Parker Technologies and Universal Apparel.