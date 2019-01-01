QQQ
Feb 27, 2021
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Textiles, Apparel & Luxury Goods
Universal Apparel & Textile Co is a holding company with a current focus on the wholesale apparel industry. The company is a vertical marketer, manufacturer, and distributor of quality branded and private label activewear apparel. It specializes in selling a variety of casual and athletic wear tops and bottoms, embellished and unembellished T-shirts, and fleece products. Universal Apparel & Textile Co has three divisions, Eagle oil, Parker Technologies and Universal Apparel.

Universal Apparel Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Universal Apparel (DKGR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Universal Apparel (OTCPK: DKGR) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Universal Apparel's (DKGR) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Universal Apparel.

Q

What is the target price for Universal Apparel (DKGR) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Universal Apparel

Q

Current Stock Price for Universal Apparel (DKGR)?

A

The stock price for Universal Apparel (OTCPK: DKGR) is $0.0024 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:01:15 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Universal Apparel (DKGR) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Universal Apparel.

Q

When is Universal Apparel (OTCPK:DKGR) reporting earnings?

A

Universal Apparel does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Universal Apparel (DKGR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Universal Apparel.

Q

What sector and industry does Universal Apparel (DKGR) operate in?

A

Universal Apparel is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Textiles, Apparel & Luxury Goods industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.