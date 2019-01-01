Universal Apparel (OTC:DKGR), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Universal Apparel
No Data
Universal Apparel Questions & Answers
What is the target price for Universal Apparel (DKGR)?
There is no price target for Universal Apparel
What is the most recent analyst rating for Universal Apparel (DKGR)?
There is no analyst for Universal Apparel
When is the next analyst rating going to be posted or updated for Universal Apparel (DKGR)?
There is no next analyst rating for Universal Apparel
Is the Analyst Rating Universal Apparel (DKGR) correct?
There is no next analyst rating for Universal Apparel
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.