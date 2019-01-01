QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/15.3K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
1.35 - 1.79
Mkt Cap
116M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
84.1M
Outstanding
Diaceutics PLC is a data analytics and implementation services company that services the global pharmaceutical industry. The company's data analytics services, including Landscape, Tracking and Primary Market Research, leverage the diagnostic testing information to provide data-driven insights to drive seamless integration of diagnostic tests into treatment pathways.

Diaceutics Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Diaceutics (DIUXF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Diaceutics (OTCPK: DIUXF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Diaceutics's (DIUXF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Diaceutics.

Q

What is the target price for Diaceutics (DIUXF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Diaceutics

Q

Current Stock Price for Diaceutics (DIUXF)?

A

The stock price for Diaceutics (OTCPK: DIUXF) is $1.3804 last updated Mon Jan 10 2022 15:41:46 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Diaceutics (DIUXF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Diaceutics.

Q

When is Diaceutics (OTCPK:DIUXF) reporting earnings?

A

Diaceutics does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Diaceutics (DIUXF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Diaceutics.

Q

What sector and industry does Diaceutics (DIUXF) operate in?

A

Diaceutics is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.