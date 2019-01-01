Daito Trust Construction Co Ltd engages in the design and construction of apartments, condominiums, rental office buildings, factories, and warehouses. Additional activities include tenant recruiting, building maintenance, and contracting arrangements. A Lease Management Trust System sits at the center of Daito's operations. Under this system, business is divided between the construction business and the real estate business. The company plans and proposes building rental businesses to landowners, and then designs and constructs the contracted rental buildings. Daito also recruits tenants for its constructed rental buildings and provides property management and operation services for the buildings.