Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.1K
Div / Yield
4.35/3.82%
52 Wk
105.2 - 122.5
Mkt Cap
7.7B
Payout Ratio
43.17
Open
-
P/E
12.79
EPS
285.57
Shares
68M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Daito Trust Construction Co Ltd engages in the design and construction of apartments, condominiums, rental office buildings, factories, and warehouses. Additional activities include tenant recruiting, building maintenance, and contracting arrangements. A Lease Management Trust System sits at the center of Daito's operations. Under this system, business is divided between the construction business and the real estate business. The company plans and proposes building rental businesses to landowners, and then designs and constructs the contracted rental buildings. Daito also recruits tenants for its constructed rental buildings and provides property management and operation services for the buildings.

Analyst Ratings

Daito Trust Construction Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Daito Trust Construction (DITTF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Daito Trust Construction (OTCPK: DITTF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Daito Trust Construction's (DITTF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Daito Trust Construction.

Q

What is the target price for Daito Trust Construction (DITTF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Daito Trust Construction

Q

Current Stock Price for Daito Trust Construction (DITTF)?

A

The stock price for Daito Trust Construction (OTCPK: DITTF) is $113.75 last updated Thu Feb 17 2022 14:40:20 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Daito Trust Construction (DITTF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Daito Trust Construction.

Q

When is Daito Trust Construction (OTCPK:DITTF) reporting earnings?

A

Daito Trust Construction does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Daito Trust Construction (DITTF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Daito Trust Construction.

Q

What sector and industry does Daito Trust Construction (DITTF) operate in?

A

Daito Trust Construction is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.