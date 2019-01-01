ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Daito Trust Construction
(OTCPK:DITTF)
85.58
00
At close: May 12
115.4448
29.8648[34.90%]
After Hours: 9:01AM EDT
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low85.58 - 122.5
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 68M
Vol / Avg.- / 0.1K
Mkt Cap5.8B
P/E10.68
50d Avg. Price96.2
Div / Yield4/4.68%
Payout Ratio43.17
EPS285.57
Total Float-

Daito Trust Construction (OTC:DITTF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Daito Trust Construction reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Dec 31)

$393.7B

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Daito Trust Construction using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

Daito Trust Construction Questions & Answers

Q
When is Daito Trust Construction (OTCPK:DITTF) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for Daito Trust Construction

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Daito Trust Construction (OTCPK:DITTF)?
A

There are no earnings for Daito Trust Construction

Q
What were Daito Trust Construction’s (OTCPK:DITTF) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for Daito Trust Construction

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.