Disco
(OTCPK:DISPF)
264.65
00
At close: May 26
287.2237
22.5737[8.53%]
After Hours: 2:16AM EDT
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low230.11 - 324
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 36.1M
Vol / Avg.- / 0K
Mkt Cap9.6B
P/E20.66
50d Avg. Price247.38
Div / Yield6.75/2.55%
Payout Ratio46.65
EPS468.77
Total Float-

Disco (OTC:DISPF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Disco reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Dec 31)

$64.2B

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Disco using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

Disco Questions & Answers

Q
When is Disco (OTCPK:DISPF) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for Disco

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Disco (OTCPK:DISPF)?
A

There are no earnings for Disco

Q
What were Disco’s (OTCPK:DISPF) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for Disco

