HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 9, 2022 at 06:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

HF Sinclair beat estimated earnings by 607.14%, reporting an EPS of $0.99 versus an estimate of $0.14.

Revenue was up $3.96 billion from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 2.1% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at HF Sinclair's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate -0.08 0.77 0.52 -0.46 EPS Actual -0.11 1.28 0.87 -0.53 Revenue Estimate 4.13B 3.68B 3.29B 2.65B Revenue Actual 5.62B 4.68B 4.58B 3.50B

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.