HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 9, 2022 at 06:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
HF Sinclair beat estimated earnings by 607.14%, reporting an EPS of $0.99 versus an estimate of $0.14.
Revenue was up $3.96 billion from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 2.1% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at HF Sinclair's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.08
|0.77
|0.52
|-0.46
|EPS Actual
|-0.11
|1.28
|0.87
|-0.53
|Revenue Estimate
|4.13B
|3.68B
|3.29B
|2.65B
|Revenue Actual
|5.62B
|4.68B
|4.58B
|3.50B
HF Sinclair (DINO) is scheduled to report earnings on August 2, 2022.
The Actual EPS was $0.66, which beat the estimate of $0.49.
The Actual Revenue was $3.5B, which beat the estimate of $3.1B.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.