Diamond Hill Investment
(NASDAQ:DHIL)
179.80
0.88[0.49%]
At close: May 27
174.40
-5.4000[-3.00%]
After Hours: 4:00PM EDT
Day High/Low177.05 - 180.86
52 Week High/Low160 - 234.84
Open / Close178.84 / 179.8
Float / Outstanding2.6M / 3.2M
Vol / Avg.5.8K / 8.8K
Mkt Cap570.1M
P/E8.22
50d Avg. Price179.94
Div / Yield6/3.34%
Payout Ratio20.58
EPS2.87
Total Float2.6M

Diamond Hill Investment (NASDAQ:DHIL), Dividends

Diamond Hill Investment issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Diamond Hill Investment generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

3.40%

Annual Dividend

$6.0

Last Dividend

Mar 7

Next Dividend

Jun 1
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Diamond Hill Investment Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Diamond Hill Investment (DHIL) dividend?
A

Target’s next dividend was announced on April 26, 2022 and will have an ex-dividend date of June 1, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Diamond Hill Investment (DHIL) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for Diamond Hill Investment ($DHIL) will be on June 17, 2022. Investors need to be owners of Diamond Hill Investment (DHIL) shares by June 2, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next Diamond Hill Investment (DHIL) dividend?
A

The next dividend for Diamond Hill Investment (DHIL) will be on June 1, 2022 and will be $1.50

Q
What is the dividend yield for Diamond Hill Investment (NASDAQ:DHIL)?
A

The most current yield for Diamond Hill Investment (DHIL) is 3.33% and is payable next on June 17, 2022

