Discover Financial (NYSE:DFS), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Apr 27
EPS
$4.220
Quarterly Revenue
$2.9B
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$2.9B
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Discover Financial using advanced sorting and filters.
Discover Financial Questions & Answers
When is Discover Financial (NYSE:DFS) reporting earnings?
Discover Financial (DFS) is scheduled to report earnings on July 20, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 27, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Discover Financial (NYSE:DFS)?
The Actual EPS was $1.40, which missed the estimate of $1.48.
What were Discover Financial’s (NYSE:DFS) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $2.4B, which beat the estimate of $2.4B.
