Discover Financial (NYSE:DFS), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Discover Financial
Discover Financial Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Discover Financial (NYSE: DFS) was reported by Wolfe Research on May 12, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $97.00 expecting DFS to fall to within 12 months (a possible -13.59% downside). 29 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Discover Financial (NYSE: DFS) was provided by Wolfe Research, and Discover Financial downgraded their peer perform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Discover Financial, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Discover Financial was filed on May 12, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 12, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Discover Financial (DFS) rating was a downgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $97.00. The current price Discover Financial (DFS) is trading at is $112.26, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.