Dairy Farm International Holdings Ltd is an Asian retailer with operations in four segments: food, health and beauty, home furnishings, and restaurants. The food segment consists of a supermarket, hypermarket, and convenience stores under the 7-Eleven brand. The health and beauty segment operates health and beauty stores under the Mannings, Guardian, Rose Pharmacy, and GNC brands. The home furnishing segment represents the company's Ikea businesses. The restaurant's segment is Dairy Farm's catering associate Maxim's, which is a Hong Kong-based restaurant chain.