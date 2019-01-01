ñol

DFI Retail Group Holdings
(OTCPK:DFILF)
2.72
00
At close: May 19
3.3514
0.6314[23.21%]
After Hours: 7:42AM EDT
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low2.4 - 4.39
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 1.4B
Vol / Avg.- / 0.6K
Mkt Cap3.7B
P/E35.74
50d Avg. Price2.75
Div / Yield0.1/3.49%
Payout Ratio190.54
EPS-
Total Float-

DFI Retail Group Holdings (OTC:DFILF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

DFI Retail Group Holdings reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Dec 31)

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of DFI Retail Group Holdings using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

DFI Retail Group Holdings Questions & Answers

Q
When is DFI Retail Group Holdings (OTCPK:DFILF) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for DFI Retail Group Holdings

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for DFI Retail Group Holdings (OTCPK:DFILF)?
A

There are no earnings for DFI Retail Group Holdings

Q
What were DFI Retail Group Holdings’s (OTCPK:DFILF) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for DFI Retail Group Holdings

