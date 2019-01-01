QQQ
Democrasoft Holdings Inc provides social collaboration and voting platforms for building effective online communities. The Company offers four online collaboration and voting applications developed on a common proprietary platform called Collaborize. Its online collaborative education platform, Collaborize Classroom, provides atomized curriculum and content delivery to students and teachers.

Democrasoft Hldgs Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Democrasoft Hldgs (DEMO) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Democrasoft Hldgs (OTCEM: DEMO) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Democrasoft Hldgs's (DEMO) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Democrasoft Hldgs.

Q

What is the target price for Democrasoft Hldgs (DEMO) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Democrasoft Hldgs

Q

Current Stock Price for Democrasoft Hldgs (DEMO)?

A

The stock price for Democrasoft Hldgs (OTCEM: DEMO) is $0.0006 last updated Tue Feb 08 2022 17:15:54 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Democrasoft Hldgs (DEMO) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on May 16, 2005 to stockholders of record on May 17, 2005.

Q

When is Democrasoft Hldgs (OTCEM:DEMO) reporting earnings?

A

Democrasoft Hldgs does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Democrasoft Hldgs (DEMO) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Democrasoft Hldgs.

Q

What sector and industry does Democrasoft Hldgs (DEMO) operate in?

A

Democrasoft Hldgs is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.